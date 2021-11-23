Football star Asamoah Gyan turned 36 years old on Monday, November 22, 2021

The former Ghana captain celebrated with a private birthday party with family

A lovely video from the party has just been released on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has held a private party to celebrate his 36th birthday.

Gyan turned a year older on Monday, November 22, 2021, and started off by flooding social media with lovely photos.

After sharing the photos and thanking God on social media, the former Sunderland striker had a party organised in the evening.

Asamoah Has celebrated his 36th birthday Photo source: @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

The party had Gyan's family, including his father, and other close friends and associates in attendance.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a video from the party sighted on Instgram page @nahbaffdotcomm Gyan is seen rocking a white outfit which usually signifies victory.

Standing in the midst of other people, Gyan held a knife to cut his birthday cake which was placed before him.

Before the cake was cut by Gyan, there was a short prayer from a woman who asked God for strength and wisdom for the former Ghana captain. There were some fireworks as well on the cake.

Check below to watch the video from Gyan's party:

Source: Yen.com.gh