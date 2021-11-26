Instagram feeds get exciting each week with stunning celebrity photos

Celebrities like Jackie Appiah, McBrown, Asamoah Gyan served us the very best slay photos

Their photos left us with the 'wow' and 'whoa' effects this week on Instagram

The one thing our Ghanaian celebrities, both male and female don't take for granted are the captivating photos of themselves they constantly share on their social media feeds especially Instagram to engage their followers.

Ghanaian celebrities have understood the social media culture and are putting a lot into their brand.

We totally live for their sartorial choices and flawless photographs whether they are making appearances at events, celebrating birthdays, or randomly sharing moments on Instagram.

Source: Instagram

From the beautiful vacation locales to their ethereal fashion sense, not forgetting the ravishing makeup and perfectly groomed looks, YEN.com.gh brings you 10 breathtaking celebrity photos that caused stirs on Instagram this week.

1. Yvonne Okoro

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro melted our hearts with her birthday photos on Instagram and we loved it.

2. Asamoah Gyan

The world stopped when the Asamoah Gyan released dapper birthday photos.

3. Naa Ashokor

The presenter, Naa Ashorkor, was a whole lot of sunshine in this lovely plus one photo.

4. Naa Ama Mcbrown

Actress Nana Ama Mcbrown knows how to get our attention with her random social media pictures.

5. Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty looks like a lofty price tag and we are here for her look.

6. Akumah Mama Zimbi

With her signature headwrap, you know Akuma will turn heads online.

7. Sandra Ankobiah

8. Fada Dickson

9. Empress Jamila

10. Sister Derby

