Baby Maxin has stunned social media users with her latest adorable photo

In the photo, Nana Ama McBrown's daughter looks so much like her

The photo has attracted massive reactions from her followers on Instagram

Baby Maxin, the beautiful daughter of star actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has wowed social media users with a new photo.

Baby Maxin, is one of the most well-known Ghanaian celebrity kids since she was born two years ago.

YEN.com.gh has sighted a new photo of Baby Maxin on her official Instagram page.

Baby Maxin: Adorable photo of McBrown's daughter looking big and like her wows fans (Photo credit: Nana Ama McBrown/Instagram)

Source: Original

In the photo, Baby Maxin is seen looking beautiful wearing a pink outfit.

From the photo, she was also spotted with a nice hairstyle wearing an angelic smile.

The caption of the said photo read, "The MOST BEAUTIFUL BLESSED #BabyMaxin #Nyamedea #MMM #OhemaaBa God Bless You."

Fans reaction

araforsonwigs wrote:

"The ADORABLE PRINCESS."

original_barbiedoll3035 commented:

"Maxine di3 wuboa no size."

nana.serwaa1981 simply wrote:

"❤️❤️That's my Pumpkin."

noble_genius_1:

"Mama dey grow big oo."

tamroberts:

"Blessed to be a Blessing."

Source: Yen.com.gh