Kumawood actress Matilda Asare flaunts all-grown son on his birthday; fans react

Matilda Asare has celebrated her son on the occasion of his birthday

The actress shared a photo of her son as he sat in what looked like his bedroom

Matilda Asare is noted for flaunting her loved ones online when the occasion calls for it

Beautiful Kumawood actress, Matilda Asare, has warmed hearts on social media after she dropped a photo of her son on his birthday yesterday.

In a birthday post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Matilda Asare decided to put her son on blast on the occasion of his big day yesterday, December 1, 2021.

The handsome son of the popular actress was seen looking straight into the camera as he posed for the photo.

He was seen wearing a sweater over a pair of blue track trousers as he sat on a bed in what looked like his bedroom.

The boy, who was looking all-grown up appeared quite excited to be celebrating his big day and being flaunted by his mother.

After posting the photo, Matilda Asare wrote:

"Son, may every dream and wish you have not only come true but also lead to an amazing future for you.happy birthday Curtis mummy loves and cherish you u the most #Godblessyouson # #amazingson#"

Fans of the actress wish her son well

Many followers of Matilda Asare took to the comment section to react to the post she made celebrating her son on his birthday.

ohemaa_boss came in with the comment:

"Happy birthday bro"

mrs_karikari_amanfo wrote:

"Blessed birthday sweetie"

claraadu_23 reacted:

"Happy birthday handsome"

jamestankrah noted:

"Happy blessed birthday to a handsome Curtis. Stay safe and have a wonderful day!"

