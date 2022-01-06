Fast-rising Kumawood actress, Serwaah Telemo, has warmed herself into the country's movie industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The heavily endowed actress has perfectly got everything to grace our screens.

With Serwaah Telemo's fame, all credits go to Dr. Likee, who has given her the opportunity to star in his comedy skits.

Serwaa Telemo: 11 beautiful photos of fast-rising Kumawood actress (Photo credit: Instagram/Serwaah Telemo)

Source: Instagram

Serwaah Telemo has been turning the head of men in the comedy skits with her huge stature.

YEN.com.gh has put together 11 photos of Serwaah Telemo that are trending on Instagram.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Swag mama:

2. Displaying what she has got:

3. So cute:

4. Winning hearts:

5. Shinning in red:

6. On the spot:

7. Beautiful outfit and lovely hairstyle:

8. Nice posing:

9. Casual mood:

10. Natural beauty:

11. African beauty:

After Amsterdam Tracey Boakye's son moves to Germany; shows off swag in photo

Kwaku Danso Yahaya, the first child, and son of actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has been spotted in a new photo but this time in Germany with a friend.

The young man is currently having the time of his life outside the country as he has already been to Amsterdam with his mum and is now in Germany.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kwaku Danso Yahaya was spotted posing beside a young lady of his age.

He appeared to be enjoying the company of the young lady and even went ahead to call her his new bestie.

TV3's Cookie Tee drops unseen bedroom photos; fans give big shout

Ever-radiant Ghanaian television and radio personality, Shirley Emma Tibilla famed as Cookie Tee, has wowed her many fans and followers with a new photo.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Cookie Tee was seen seated on a bed in what looked like a plush apartment.

She appeared to be having a conversation with someone when the photo was taken crystalizing her 'serious face'.

Cookie Tee was seen wearing a black t-shirt over a pair of black jeans and complimented her look with a headgear to match.

She was spotted on her phone checking something out as well as conversing with the unseen person(s) in the room.

Source: YEN.com.gh