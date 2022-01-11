In the world of style and fashion, a name like Zynnell Zuh is one that keeps resounding in the ears of many because she is a ruler in that sphere

Zynnell Zuh keeps blinding us with flaming photos of her recent looks this new year and we are totally in awe with every bit and piece of it

The actress and reputed fashion icon's page is now the new Pinterest as she keeps updating and showing us how to style up this 2022

For many fashion lovers and style enthusiasts, once their phones beep with a notification, they could without a doubt swear Ghana's fashion icon and actress Zynnell Zuh just updated style note books on her social media pages.

The actress keeps giving us back to back looks on her social media pages and we are living for it. Every day has a look that causes a stir online. Only few people can pull such consistency off and Zynnell has proven herself as such.

Zynnell's constant posts just tells us just how much we are not ready for her because its only been few days in January and we are startled already. We can imagine what it will be like for her page at the end of the first quarter of the year not to mention middle of the year.

Photos of Zynnell Zuh.source: Instagram/@zynnellzuh

Source: Instagram

The style icon has really carved a name for herself in fashion. Her numerous wins at Ghana's most prestigious fashion awards scheme, Glitz Style Awards is testament to that fact. Her expensive habits when it comes to style has made it possible for her to grace magazines.

Her style qualities is not only limited to her choice of clothes. She reigns in the world of beauty too; hair and makeup. Zynnell Zuh is a complete package with perfection in all facets of style and fashion.

YEN.com.gh brings you breathtaking photos of Zynnell Zuh's fashion statements made so far in 2022 from her social media page, Instagram to be precise.

