Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, has been surprised by their daughter, Catherine Jidula, in a new video

Jidula decided to do an unimagined food combination of a cupcake and fish head leaving her mom to question

A video of their encounter shared on social media has garnered loads of funny reactions from their followers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Stonebwoy's daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla, recently got her mother, Dr Louisa Satekla, perplexed with her weird food combination.

The adorable Jidula who is four years old decided to eat a cupcake with fish while at home with her mother.

In a video YEN.com.gh sighted on her Instagram page, Jidula is seen holding the head part of a friend fish in her right hand while holding a cupcake in the left.

Jidula has got her mother amazed with her food combination Photo source: @jidualxii

Source: Instagram

Her mother who does not appear in the shot is heard asking Jidula to show what was in her hand. She showed the fish in her right hand and the mother exclaimed:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Ei, CJ is that a fish? You are eating fish head. Wow, CJ w'atra (you've passed) be careful oo!"

Dr Louisa went ahead to ask Jidula what was in her left hand and she replied that it was a cupcake. While answering, Jidula was still chewing the fish. This got the astonished mother to burst into laughter.

She went on to ask her baby girl why she chose to eat a cupcake with fish. Feeling shy, Jidula bent her head and said 'sorry'.

After saying sorry, Jidula continued to chew the fish with mannerisms like an adult. Her mother could only shout:

"Awurade (oh my God) CJ."

Jidula's followers react

The video of Jidula and her mother has got many of her online followers laughing. YEN.com.gh gather some of the reactions below:

bhurny_dictah said:

"It’s the biting and the ahhhh for me ."

quansimaah said:

"I would have claimed her as a Fante because we do the most."

ewurama2018 said:

"She looks so I unbothered Enjoyment minister ."

__adomaa__ said:

"Saa Ak)la wey errr."

ewura_diary said:

"My everyday princess ❤️. I love her so much. But cupcake and fish. How? ."

caddys_trend said:

"Naaa cj is not our mate."

Jidula models in mom's wig

Meanwhile, Jidula recently stirred laughter on social media with her antics in her latest video.

The video showed Jidula trying to walk like a model while wearing a wig in the presence of her father.

A surprised Stonebwoy pulled off Jidula's wig after she refused to respond to his sign for her to come close.

Source: YEN.com.gh