Star actress Nadia Buari has generated mixed reactions after sharing a new photo on Instagram

In the snap, she is seen donning a green dress and long hair extensions almost matching the colour of her purse

The photo, which appears overly edited, has got some fans stating that they can't recognise her

Making classy fashion statements on social media is one of the zizzling ways Nadia Buari engages her fans, often turning heads or leaving them in a frenzy.

However, a recent Instagram photo from the actress has generated mixed reactions from fans.

She shared a cute photo sporting a green dress and long hair almost matching the colour of her designer purse. Her background consisted of a Christmas tree and lovely wall curtains.

Sharing the adorable photo to her over five million followers on Instagram, Buari wrote:

''Morning butter cakes. Happy Sunday.''

Reactions from fans

The photo, which perhaps appears overly edited, generated mixed reactions to the photo, with some stating that they can't recognizable. Others said she looked stunning.

Read the comments below:

Tayosalami888 said:

''I can't recognize you again.''

Idenilscene commented:

''Nobody fine reach Nadia .''

Tayosalami888 said:

''Your changing.''

Bredarascot said:

''Blessed Sunday ❤️.''

