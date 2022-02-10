Controversial Ghanaian blogger, Twene Jonas, has criticised Sarkodie for his comments on the E-levy policy

He called Sarkodie a hypocrite for taking a car and some money from Akufo-Addo to speak for him concerning the policy

Twene Jonas also exposed the whereabouts of Sarkodie's children and said the musician took them out of the country to avoid suffering

He was full of praise for Shatta Wale who has rejected the E-levy policy and called out Akufo-Addo over it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular US-based Ghanaian vlogger, Twene Jonas, has taken a swipe at musician Sarkodie following his comments on the controversial E-levy.

Sarkodie has supported the government’s proposal and said that many people are complaining not because E-levy is bad but because they do not have money to pay.

He said he has paid taxes whenever he travelled abroad and has seen the important of such revenues for the governments there.

A collage of Shatta Wale, Twene Jonas, and Sarkodie. Photo credit: @shattawalenima @twenejonas @sarkodie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

However, Twene Jonas has called Sarkodie a hypocrite and other names for his comments.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Twene Jonas accused Sarkodie of selling his conscience to the government against the will of the people of Ghana who made him what he is today.

He revealed in the video that Sarkodie’s two children, Adalyn Owusu Addo, affectionately called Titi, as well as her young brother, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr, are currently living abroad because Sarkodie does not want them to suffer in Ghana like the ordinary people are doing.

Twene Jonas expressed disappointment in Sarkodie for collecting a car from Akufo-Addo to render him voiceless when the time comes for him to speak for the people who made him the star he is today.

He, however, lauded Shatta Wale for rejecting the idea of the E-levy and calling Akufo-Addo out.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale had accused the government of always devising ways to loot Ghanaians without anything to show for it.

He said the government was always thinking about “money money money but what about the people?”.

This, according to Twene Jonas, has shown that even though they both were given cars by the president, Shatta Wale has not sold out his conscience.

See Twene Jonas' video here:

Youth group demonstrate over E-levy

Meanwhile, a group called Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians (CCG) has protested against the Akufo-Addo-led government regarding the controversial E-levy proposal that has rocked Ghana in recent times.

The 'Yentua' demonstration is happened in Accra on February 10, 2020.

Also, the General Secratary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has promised that the party will abolish the e-levy policy if they win power in 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh