Actress Tracey Boakye has flaunted the interior of her large mansion for all to see her riches

The inside of Tracey Boakye's mansion is very neat, and painted with white and gold designs all over

Many people are stunned to see the interior of the mansion and have left beautiful comments for the actress

Kumawood actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, for the first time, has opened the doors of her plush mansion for the world to see.

The video captures her golden bedroom, the stairway, the lobby, her dressing area, and the large living room.

The actress was hosting radio presenter Abeiku Santana for an interview as seen on Instagram.

A collage of Tracey Boakye and some shots from her mansion. Photo credit: @traceyboakye/Instagram

The interview will be aired on UTV on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

YEN.com.gh’s prying eyes captured Tracey Boakye’s morning coat customised: “His Only Chick”.

Upon waking up from her large bed, the actress is seen heading to the dressing area to get ready for the interview.

One could count over 15 designer perfumes on display, as well as shoes, and a collection of bags.

When she finally got to the living room where Abeiku was already waiting, the radio presenter, obviously stunned by what he was seeing, screamed: “This is so beautiful”.

Her curtains and general decoration in the living room match with her white and gold-plaited furniture.

Video gets reactions from fans

The video has got many fans reacting and singing Tracey Boakye’s praise.

Abeiku himself reacted to the video and said the interview is a must watch:

abeikusantana: “Congratulations @tracey_boakye This is a must watch episode.”

Ella also wrote that Tracey Boakye speaks with maturity:

ellabinman: “Waaaaw you speak with maturity that’s very good of u i can’t love u less.”

See more comments from fans:

kandies.hub: “#hisonlychick mansion.”

mz.tiana__: “His only chick.”

nana.akwasi.7355: “I really love the show money maker.”

gaiseyeliz900: “Wow can't wait.”

Tracey Boakye unveils large customised fountain in her mansion

Earlier, Tracey Boakye unveiled a large customised fountain in her mansion. The fountain has Tracey’s Boakye’s popular nickname ‘His Only Chick’ boldly embossed on it.

