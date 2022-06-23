Asantewaa's mother-in-law, Mama Vida, has spoken on the Tik Tok star's marriage to her son Jeffrey Obiri Boahen

Mama Vida who shared her thoughts on Asantewaa's work as an influencer on social media and the rumours that come with it back her daughter-in-law

She was answering questions about Asantewaa's work and how it affects her marriage and family reputation

Tik Tok star Asantewaa's mother-in-law has spoken about the marriage between the social media influence and her son, Jeffrey Obiri-Boahen.

Asantewaa got married to Jeffrey, the son of NPP Deputy General Secretary Nana Obiri Boahen in a simple ceremony in 2017.

While they had live peacefully, the 28-year-old's emergence as a social media influencer has put the spotlight on their marriage.

Just a few months ago, Asantewaa came under heavy bashing on social media over her relationship with her manager Cassious. Some people who had followed Asantewaa felt she was too cozy with her manager in their videos.

So serious was the bashing that Asantewaa had to explain one of the videos in which she kissed Cassious.

Asantewaa's mother-in-law shares thoughts on her videos

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Asantewaa's mother-in-law backed her.

According to the mother-in-law who is known as Mama Vida, Asantewaa is a good girl who will not bring shame to herself, the husband, and the family at large.

"Whatever she is doing, I know it is work and I have advised her to be careful. She has also assured me that nothing bad will happen so I have trust in her.

"At first, some of the things on social media were getting to me and making me uncomfortable but she has sat me down and explained things to me so I understand them now," she said of Asantewaa's videos and work on social media.

See a video of Mama Vida's interview:

Asantewaa fires critics of her bloated stomach on UTV in video

Meanwhile, Asantewaa has reacted to criticisms about her bloated tummy during her recent appearance on UTV's United Showbiz.

Asantewaa revealed in a video that her stomach had become big because she was in her menstruation period.

The Tiktoker had been heavily criticised for having such a big stomach while continuously advertising slimming tea and flat tummy products.

