Legendary Highlife musician, Amakye Dede, has admitted to using Mary Jane after debunking its use in past interviews

He admitted after Nana Aba Anamoah persistently asked him whether he had ever used it before since it was public knowledge

He then called for its legalisation in Ghana, citing how it has boosted the economy of other countries in Europe

Legendary Highlife musician, Amakye Dede, has clarified his use of the illegal substance, which is synonymous with Mary Jane.

Amakye Dede and Nana Aba Anamoah. Photo Source: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

Amakye Dede, who has debunked ever using the substance in the past, was put on the hot seat on Nana Aba Anamoah's show, Starr Chat on GHOne TV.

"I have tried it before, but I didn't like it."

Before admitting to its use, host Nana Aba Anamoah told him that it was an open secret and persistently asked whether he had tried Mary Jane before.

Speaking on its legalisation in Ghana, he said it would do the country great good when legalised. In his own words, he said,

"It would be better."

Citing examples from other European countries, he said that in America and parts of Germany and Amsterdam, the drug has been legalised. Emphasising that its use has generated a lot of income for these countries.

"In fact, if somebody tells you that Ghanaians should legalise the use of the substance, I don't think it's a problem."

Nana Aba Anamoah stated that there is this perception that people who smoke the substance are bad people. Responding to that analogy, Amakye Dede said that it is false.

Even though he was hesitant in responding to the question, the 'Su Fre Wo Nyame' hitmaker cautioned Nana Aba that he doesn't want to reminisce about the past and publicly talk about certain things on national television.

"If you smoke the substance, you're not a bad person. I'm telling you."

The legendary highlife musician disclosed that people in the music industry do take the substance.

'Iron Boy' as he is affectionately called by many, also advised musicians to take in the substance, saying that it makes them more energetic.

Source: YEN.com.gh