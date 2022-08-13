Ghanaian socialite, model, and businesswoman, Confidence Haugen, organised a concert on Friday ahead of her coronation as HRM Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II

The event happened at Ashiata Beach ahead of the crowning of HRM Dutor Torgbui Wenya III and HRM Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II on Saturday, July 13

Adina Thembi, Efya, Hajia4reall, D-Black, Yaa Bono, Eno Barony, and a host of other musicians were present at the concert to support her

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian socialite, model, and businesswoman, Confidence Haugen, held a concert on Friday ahead of her coronation as Mamaga Buiekpor II on Saturday, August 13.

The crowning ceremony will happen at the Anloga/Tegbi Beach in the Volta Region as part of processes relating to the kingship of HRM Dutor Torgbui Wenya III and HRM Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II.

Haugen organised the coronation concert ahead of the ceremony and billed several musicians to perform at the event.

Photos of Efya, Adina, and Confidence Haugen. Credit: confidencehaugen/ghkwaku/ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Singer Adina Thembi, Efya, Hajia4reall, rappers D-Black, Yaa Bono, Eno Barony, and a host of other musicians performed at the event on Friday.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The coronation of HRM Dutor Torgbui Wenya III and HRM Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II will climax the nomination, selection, and crowning process that began in 2018

Watch the videos below:

1. Adina Thembi performs at Confidence Haugen's coronation concert.

2. Yaa Pono thrills fans ahead of the crowning of Confidence Haugen as Mamaga Buiekpor II.

3. D-Black thrills fans at Confidence Haugen's coronation concert.

4. Singer Efya shows up at Confidence Haugen's coronation concert to supper the businesswoman.

Wendy Shay Causes Stir as She 'Breaks' Her Waist

YEN.com.gh previously reported that singer Wendy Shay thrilled fans when she took over the stage with her enthusiastic performance at a concert held in Nungua in the Greater Accra Region.

The concert, which saw performances from the likes of Shatta Wale, Mr Drew, and Stonebwoy, had one of Ghana's finest female talents matching her male counterparts with her spirited songs and spicy moves on the stage.

When the Rufftown Records signed musician ascended the stage, she delivered an ecstatic performance with some of her biggest songs, thrilling fans.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh