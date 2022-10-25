Yvonne Nelson is the owner of a prestigious preschool in East Legon called Just Like Mama Day Care

The Ghanaian actress' school held a special cultural event called the Traditions Around The World Day

The cultural event saw the adorable children adorn the traditional clothing of various countries around the world

Yvonne Nelson is changing the preschool education game with her Just Like Mama Day Care. The Ghanaian actress seems to be grooming the next generation of leaders who will be fit for the global market.

The celebrated actress and her school management made it a point to teach their wards to appreciate other cultures by curating a special event. The cultural event is dubbed "Traditions Around The World Day."

The colourful event saw the adorable kids dress up in the traditional clothing of countries like Nigeria, Germany, Egypt, Brazil, Ecuador, France, Togo, Panama and Ghana.

Yvonne Nelson shared a video from the event, which the parents attended. The little children were excited as they engaged in recitals and dance performances, rocking their exotic outfits. The children were surrounded by their parents and family members, who continuously took pictures and videos of them.

Social Media Users React To Videos From Yvonne Nelson's Traditions Around The World Day

Yvonne Nelson's comments section was flooded with clapping and heart emojis.

princessobeng24

I am super proud of you yvonne

alexboateng48

That’s so beautiful.May The Almighty Lord Continue to Bless you and raise these kids to a greater future

king1way7

GLOBAL THING ️

wolf_d91

Your Investissement in the future (children's education) is just magnifique. Its an example

oseikrom_blogger

This is just Beautiful

Yvonne Nelson Takes Nigerian Comedienne Real Warri Pikin On Tour Of Her Just Like Mama School, Video Drops

In other news, Yvonne Nelson gave Nigerian comedienne Real Warri Pikin an exclusive tour of her Just Like Mama Day Care in East Legon. The comedy star visited the classrooms and checked out the facilities of the plush school.

Impressed by what she saw, Real Warri Pikin headed to her social media account to share footage from her visit, urging parents to enrol their wards in the school.

Source: YEN.com.gh