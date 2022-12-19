A throwback photo of Mohammed Kudus and his gorgeous mother Mama MK has surfaced on the internet as many admire her

The photo was captured at a stadium in Denmark as Kudus' team Football Club Nordsjælland aka FCN had a game that day which they emerged victorious

Many netizens, upon seeing Mama MK in the lovely photo, hailed her for being a supportive mother to the Kudus Dream

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

An old photo of Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus and his adorable mother during his time at Football Club Nordsjælland aka FCN has surfaced on the internet.

Mohammed Kudus and his adorable mother after a game. Photo Source: @kudus_mohammed

Source: Instagram

Mother and son were captured hugging at the stadium in Denmark after Kudus' team won its game for the day.

Dress in winter clothing, Mama MK, as Kudus affectionately calls her, was spotted wearing a black winter jacket and her hands were covered in gloves.

The current Black Stars midfielder wrapped his arm around his mother as he rested his head on her shoulders as they beamed with smiles in the photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many netizens have hailed his mother for being a supportive mother as she was spotted watching her son put out his best on the field.

Reactions as many spot memorable moment between Mohammed Kudus and his mother

jakecharles49 stated:

BLESSED ✊

mariamabdullah6519 commented:

Long life mum❤️❤️❤️

munir_hosseini88 remarked:

ohmygod

tofficp commented:

Mom love ..#Blessings upon Blessings ❤️

akhrszqayh stated:

your mama will be proud

fantasticstaph remarked:

Mum Love❤️

iniesta_junior_coloccini stated:

Ebefa bro...

rahman.braimah said:

MamaLove❤️❣️

iamhollynord said:

You are next big star for Ghana. Remain humble. ❤️❤️❤️. May God bless your effort. Stars shine. Keep Shinning

Black Stars Barber Nikky Drops Gorgeous Videos Of Players Getting Haircut In Qatar At World Cup

YEN.com.gh previously reported that videos of some players of the Ghana National Team, Black Stars, getting a haircut during their time in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has surfaced on the internet.

Professional Ghanaian barber with the Instagram handle @iam_nikky, was assigned the task of making the players look their best while in Qatar.

YEN.com.gh has compiled videos of the Ayew Brothers, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams and other players getting their hair trimmed or cut.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh