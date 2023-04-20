A video of Selina Boateng falling on Fiifi Pratt has many people bursting out with laughter after he failed to lift her up and put her down

According to the radio presenter, the reason he decided to lift her up was because he had heard rumours that he was incapable of that

The video has generated massive reactions on social media as many claim Selina Boateng is always falling after her recent viral incident at Celestial Praiz

Video of Ghanaian gospel musician Selina Boateng falling on media personality Fiifi Pratt has caused a frenzy on social media.

Video of Selina Boateng falling on Fiifi Pratt causes stir.

Source: Instagram

In the video, Selina Boateng got out of her car and walked towards Fiifi Pratt. While she was doing so with swag, he asked her how she was doing which she responded, saying she was fine.

He then followed up with a question that he had heard people say he could not raise her up.

He then went on to lift her up, and this ended up with the 'Eda Papa' hitmaker falling on him.

From the video, it seemed no one got injured; however, the radio presenter groaned when he was trying to lift her off the floor.

See the hilarious video below of Selina Boateng falling on Fiifi Pratt.

Ghanaians react to hilarious video of Selina Boateng falling on Fiifi Pratt

The video sparked lots of comments from Ghanaians with majority laughing hard by posting many laughing emojis.

People advised Selina Boateng to lose weight and others claimed Fiifi Pratt made the video just to trend on social media.

See selected comments from Ghanaians below:

It looks like falling down is her calling oo

Goes down sen

Ambassadors of Weight Management fuo...ayekoo...is it your weight

Ehuu oo

Our dear sis and falling na 5&5 o boi3

Ey, Selina nso way3 k3se oh

Fätness has even made her become short. She needs to lose weight.

She likes falling

@fiifipratt1 wants to do everything and trend but enfa.

