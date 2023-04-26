Fashion icon Osebo The Zaraman, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, pounded fufu all by himself to the amazement of his followers

The single dad expertly whipped up the delicious delicacy single-handedly, which got many of his fans calling him husband material

In the footage, Osebo used a wooden pistol to pound the fufu while he turned the fufu with his other hand

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular fashionista Osebo The Zaraman has left his fans in awe after sharing a video of himself pounding fufu all by himself on his Instagram page. The affable single dad showed off his culinary skills as he expertly whipped up the delicious delicacy single-handedly, leaving his followers amazed and impressed.

Osebo pounding fufu (Left), Osebo in tight shorts (Middle) Photo Source: Osebo247

Source: TikTok

In the footage, Osebo could be seen using a traditional wooden pistol to pound the fufu, while he stylishly turned the mixture with his other hand. The video quickly went viral, with many of his fans hailing him as the ultimate husband material.

Osebo, who is well-known for his impeccable fashion sense and stylish outfits, proved that he is not just a fashion expert. He showcased his talent in the kitchen and left many of his admirers praising him.

The fashion icon's video has sparked a conversation on social media, with many praising him for being a multi-talented individual.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Osebo has been known to break boundaries and push the limits when it comes to fashion, and it seems that he is now expanding his horizons in other areas as well. His latest video has shown that he is not just a fashion icon but a versatile individual with a range of skills.

Osebo's Culinary Skills Wins Him Admirers

bensnr10 was impressed:

Keep on inspiring we the single men .. I can cook too …well done Don peee

ohenesekyere6 also said:

eeiiiii Asem b3n kraaa ni ..fufu iii b3y3 d3 paaa oooo.anyway your skin fine paaa

kwabenajhackson reacted:

Marriage material 10billion yards

killacut said:

Ei Osebo Don P, You no go marry?

Osebo Makes Charitable Donation To Muslim Widows During Fasting Period

In another story, Fashion icon, Osebo, on April 9 2023, visited some Muslim widows in Kasoa during their Ramadan fast to show his support.

Osebo made a charitable donation to the women, giving out food items, water and pieces of cloth.

In a video he shared on TikTok, the kind-hearted man could be seen at the back of a pickup truck handing over the items to the women.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh