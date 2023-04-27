Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, also known as Ahuofe Patri, is celebrating her friend, Ghanaian actor and comedian Richard Asante, also known as Kalybos, on his birthday

In a post by Ahuofe Patri, she celebrated Kalybos with his throwback photos which had been used in a video created for his birthday

Fans of the two celebrities reacted positively to the video and admired the friendship they both share

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress and socialite Priscilla Opoku-Agyemang, also known as Ahuofe Patri, celebrated her friend, Richard Asante, on his birthday today, April 27, 2023.

She marked the celebration with a beautiful video of Kalybo's throwback photos from when he was a toddler to when he became a star.

She also added a beautiful caption to the actor, born on April 27, 1988, showing the depth of their friendship and her love for him.

Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri Photo credit: @kalybos1 @priscilla_opoku_agyemang

Source: UGC

Ahuofe Patri posted the few seconds long video and captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Boo of life ❤️❤️ @kalybos1

The two friends who starred in the popular Kalybos Tv series became Ghana's favourites with their rib-cracking content. A few years after their show, there has been an even stronger bond between them, and they have been alleged to be planning their wedding in many news publications because of their close relationship.

They have also shared beautiful moments and praised each other in their interviews, detailing how much they appreciate their friendship.

Watch the birthday video Ahuofe Patri posted for Kalybos below

Fans of Kalybos and Ahuofe Patric reacted to his birthday video

Some fans of Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri reacted positively to the birthday video dedicated to Kalybos and wished him a happy birthday.

iam_ob commented:

Kwaku Nyame Nhyira wo❤️ happy birthday

nanaasante71 commented:

"eiii Kalybos, u can lie ooo" from ahuofe patri . Emom, kaly mbofra whenim tutro paaa nie

linda.amoak.1 commented:

Happy birthday Mr Kaly

Kalybos pampers Ahuofe Patri, places her on his lap and swing her like a baby

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Kalybos had celebrated his friend, Ahuofe Patricia, with a beautiful video which has been trending online.

Kalybos treated Ahuofe Patri like a baby by swinging his chair back and forth while she sat on his lap.

As the two had been seen in a very close connection since their "Kalybos" TV show, the video was ostensibly made to celebrate the actress on her birthday.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh