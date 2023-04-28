Beautiful TikTok star Asantewaa shared her life before she joined the popular social media app

The brand influencer had recorded her progress over the years, from her time as a student to working as a professional

The video has received many positive reactions as people applaud her for her growth

Ghanaian Kumawood actress Asantewaa revealed her life as a student nurse and professional with a throwback video.

Reports of the TikTok star's life before fame have been in the news, but this video cements them as facts.

From the video, one can see that she led a very relatively uneventful life before the limelight dragged troubles her way.

Asantewaa's old photos as a nursing student Image credit: @asantewaaaaa

Asantewaa, who was married before going viral on TikTok, has been involved in several scandals, including one that threatened her marriage. She revealed that her husband received a tip-off that she was in a hotel with a man. According to her, that hotel was a set of a movie in which she acted.

Another time, Ghanaian fashion model, Eyram allegedly scammed her.

After watching her throwback video, Asantewaa has kept a sunny attitude which many believe has been her persona.

She looked prim and proper in her starched white and green nursing uniform on the videotape. As the footage progresses, one can see Asantewaa in her professional nursing scrubs.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Asantewaa's old videos of when she was in nursing school

Many people were impressed by Asantewaa's growth.

Asantewaa reveals she married at 23 years old to her husband

Asntewaa told YEN.com.gh that she married her husband at the young age of 23 years old. At the time of the interview, she had been married for 4 years.

The talented content creator also revealed that she chose to keep her married life private because her husband was not social.

She added that keeping her private family away from the public.

Source: YEN.com.gh