Ghanaian rapper Medikal replied to Michy after she insulted and accused him of telling lies to favour Shatta Wale

Medikal, though unhappy about the unexpected confrontation as they met at blogger GH Kwaku's birthday party, tried to keep calm

Michy continuously asked him questions and blamed him even when Medikal tried to explain. The rapper replied saying, "Respect yourself"

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, known as Medikal, told Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, also known as Michy GH, that she should respect herself.

Medikal and Michy Photo credit: @amgmedikal @michygh

Source: Instagram

Medikal's reply was a result of an unexpected confrontation between him and Michy at GH Kwaku's birthday party on April 30th, 2023.

Walking from his car to the blogger's premises, the award-winning rapper, who trended recently over alleged marital problems with his wife Fella Makafui, was confronted by Michy, Shatta Wale's ex-lover.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Michy accused Medikal of claiming in an interview that his friend Shatta Wale had paid a full year's worth of school fees for Majesty, a son she shared with the dancehall star.

Shatta Michy said:

Medikal, you claim Shatta Wale has paid Majesty's one-year fees, which account do you pay it into? Let me take a shot of your swag first, and answer me.

Medikal kept flexing his outfit and trying to avoid the awkward confrontation, but Michy, who sounded angry, demanded to know from Medikal the account number the money was paid into.

The Omo Ada hitmaker sought to defend himself, stressing that he had been speaking about school fees for his daughter, Island.

But Michy, who appeared unfazed, responded by saying:

Island is not Wale's child, if you're dealing with me, you should be very careful.

Medikal, who was getting irritated by the confrontation, said:

Respect yourself

Michy also shot back:

You respect your "fvcking" self

Medikal was later escorted from the scene by one of his crew members after the confrontation got more intense and seemed to have annoyed the rapper, who felt ambushed and disrespected by Michy.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Shatta Michy's encounter with Medikal

Some fans who did not like Michy's attitude but were happy to see Medikal remain calm and try to avoid the awkward confrontation reacted positively to Medikal while criticising Michy.

ruth_date_rush commented:

MDK didn’t see this coming ‍♀️‍♀️ He was soo cool and mature

kwabena_fianko_awuku commented:

If I remember very well, the said interview was at Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, and there was no time Medikal mentioned Majesty but Island. I stand to be corrected tho... Michy is overreacting.

hannahstyling_braiding

I love Michy, but I think she didn't get the message right. She is so frustrated, MDK. showed maturity here. He has earned much

Watch Medikal's video interview, which sparked Michy's reaction below

Medikal's actual statement about Shatta paying Island's fees pops up and gets fans criticising Michy

In an earlier published story, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Michy had come under fire after a video that appeared to prove Medikal was correct. Concerned Ghanaians felt Michy overreacted after verbally abusing rapper Medikal earlier and accusing him of making false claims regarding the tuition Shatta Wale paid for his son. Medikal refuted Michy's claims.

Shatta Wale Gifts Island $50 Notes In A Wholesome Video

YEN.com.gh reported in another story that Shatta Wale presented Medikal's daughter with fifty dollar bills.

In the sweet video, the dancehall performer who was seen carrying Island kissed her. Despite appearing to have no idea of the money's value, Island extended her hands to grab the dollar bills.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh