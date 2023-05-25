Ghanaian singer and TikToker Adelaide The Seer, who is known in private life as Adelaide Bortier, has met Kofi Kinaata in a wholesome video

Adelaide sang Kofi Kinaata's Sweetie Pie and got him excited as he threw his hands around her shoulders

Netizens who watched the video of Kinaata and Adelaide praised the visually impaired singer for her amazing voice

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian singer and YouTuber Adelaide The Seer, known in private life as Adelaide Bortier, has met Kofi Kinaata and sang with the artiste in a beautiful trending video.

Kofi Kinaata with Adelaide The Seer Photo credit: @adelaidetheseerofficial @kinaatagh

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by Kofi Kinaata on his verified Instagram page, Adelaide stunned in a beautiful black dress and sang her rendition of the funny singer's Sweetie Pie song while the artiste backed her.

Although Adelaide sang a few lines of the song, the award-winning singer helped her complete it, ending with laughter and amazement at Adelaide's voice.

"Wow, your voice is serious," Kinaata said

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kinaata captioned his post saying:

@adelaidetheseerofficial’s voice on her #SweetiePie rendition. What do you think? #TeamMooove

Watch the video of Kinaata and Adelaide below

Ghanaians reacted to Kinaata's video with Adelaide

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video and appreciated Adelaide's beautiful voice.

queen_doller15 commented:

We need a collaboration please

mavisgoodlife commented:

She got some powerful voice ❤️

doodjenma commented:

Oh yh she got a powerful voice❤️

lucina.dennis.9 commented

Her voice is so amazing. I think you should give her an opportunity. ❤️

believerasare commented:

Pretty Adelaide. l admire you a lot ❤️

onukpa001 commented:

I believe Kofi wants a collaboration

Kofi Kinaata talks about the impact of his music on people's lives

In an interview with 3Music TV, Kofi Kinaata stated that his followers are what drive him to create his lovable and award-winning songs.

The performer claimed that for him, creating music was not always about money and that, the fact that it has changed many people's lives made him happy.

Kinaata recalled instances where strangers called him at daybreak and broke down in tears as they expressed how much his music had meant to them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh