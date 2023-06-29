Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has shared a video of him listening to Ghanaian highlife artiste's song

The rapper was getting a haircut while the song played in the background, taking different shots of his view from a tall building where he had his cut

The rapper shared the Instagram post hours after he released his Try Me song, which sought to reply to actress Yvonne Nelson over allegations against him

Rapper Sarkodie, known privately as Michael Owusu Addofound, himself grooving to the rhythm of Ofori Amponsah's hit track, " Medo Honey," while getting a haircut

The Honey Bee song played in the background as he showed his view of where he got his hair cut.

In the short video shared on Sarkodie's Instagram, the award-winning rapper was getting his beard clipped with scissors.

He took a video of himself and his barber at an unknown location while capturing beautiful shots from below.

The award-winning rapper's Instagram post comes shortly after he released his trending hit track, Try Me, a rap song which sought to reply to Ghollywood actress Yvonne Nelson's claim that he got her pregnant and made her terminate it.

On his Instagram story, where he shared the video of him getting a haircut, he also shared videos of people jamming to his hit track in the gym and among friends.

Watch the video of Ofori Amponsah's song Honey Bee below

Sarkodie reveals he wanted to take his secret relationship with Yvonne Nelson to his grave

Sarkodie seems to have music as his only source of communication. Being a rapper and a music lover, his fans are compelled to pay attention to details in his music and the songs he listens to.

Following the surprising accusations made by Yvonne Nelson in her memoir about the rapper, Sarkodie responded with some interesting facts through his song.

He said he had no choice but to share his side of the tale at this point since he was prepared to take his secret with her to his death.

He explained that it would be preferable if Yvonne Nelson accepted responsibility for the terminated pregnancy rather than looking for someone else to blame.

Sarkodie reveals Yvonne Nelson tried to lure him into her home

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that regarding the claims made in Yvonne Nelson's memoir, the rapper claimed that he encouraged her to carry the child and that she tried to lure him to her house before the book was published.

When she fell pregnant with Sarkodie in 2010, the actress claims in the book that he compelled her to abort the pregnancy.

