Ghanaian comedian, Kwadwo Nkansah's car, was mobbed by happy children as he rode through their town

Lil Win was equally excited about the grand welcome he received from the excited children who kept chanting his name

Looking at the footage closely, grown-ups were also spotted standing by the side of the road, straining to catch a glimpse of the comedian

Ghanaian comedian Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin was elated to see a crowd of excited kids welcoming him as he rode through their town.

He couldn't stop smiling while trying to take pictures of the scene from inside his car.

LilWin's love for kids is legendary. He disclosed that was one of his motivations for building and running his school, Great Minds International School.

The comedian also has a large family of six children from two mothers, including his current wife, Maame Serwaa.

This week, Maame Serwaa responded to rumours about abusing her stepchildren for the first time. She cautioned people to refrain from trying to break her united family apart.

Many pointed out that Lil Win was blessed to have children who love him so much.

Protocol commented:

The driver self get bore

Okyeame Akwadaa Nyam commented:

Our future President

Eno Konadu commented:

Children president waoow it's a blessing to be loved by kids

Lil Win gifts physically challenged substantial cash, she gets emotional in video

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win showed his generosity as he blessed an unsuspecting woman.

In the footage, Lil Win visited a disabled, elderly lady and surprised her with cash and some essential items for her home.

Many praised Lilwin while expressing their admiration for him.

