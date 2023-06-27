Ghanaian comedian Kwadwo Nkansah has always flaunted his large family online like a proud father

But rumours about his current wife, Maame Serwaa's, activities threaten the peace and unity he displays online

Some persons have accused Maame Serwaa of maltreating children from Lil Win's previous marriage

Ghanaian comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah made his relationship with his second-baby mama official when he married her in May 2022.

Their marriage came off after a very public and scandalous separation from his first baby mama, Patricia Afriyie.

Lil Win and Patricia Afriyie, at the time of their separation, had two boys between them. These two children live with Lil Win in Ghana, whilst his four children with Maame Serwaa are based in the US.

US-based Maame Serwaa has come out to speak against rumours that she is maltreating her stepchildren upon her return to Ghana.

These allegations started from a video that showed the two older boys distancing themselves slightly from their other siblings and their stepmother.

In addressing the issue, Lil Win's wife called the children on camera to tell everyone if she was maltreating them. The two boys replied and asked why people said that about her.

Ghanaians react to Maame Serwaa Nkansah's response to claims that she is maltreating her stepchildren

While some asked Lilwin's wife to ignore the accusations, others pointed out that she shouldn't have involved the children whilst addressing the issue.

Jacqueline commented:

Madam, there are some silly comments you shouldn't reply to at allllll.

Naana Official commented:

This is the reason why some people don’t accept step-children in marriage because of what people say. My dear, don’t mind them.

Nana Konadu commented:

If they ain’t cool, the children can’t even talk to her hw3 step mothers. You don’t know God bless you.

