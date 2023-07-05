Yvonne Nelson's mother, Margaret Gaddy, has been spotted going for a morning walk after reports that she had been hospitalised

The actress' mother was recently reported to have been rushed to the hospital over high blood pressure issues

According to a man who claimed to be related to the family, Yvonne's mother's condition was dues to revelations in the actress' book

But a Facebook user, Ruth -Maria Assandoh, who saw Madam Gaddy on her walk has shared a photo suggesting that she is out of danger

Yvonne Nelson's mother, Margaret Gaddy, is reportedly out of danger after earlier reports that she had been rushed to the hospital.

Reports went viral on social media that the actress' mother had been hospitalised over issues related to high blood pressure.

In an audio recording which surfaced, a man claiming to be related to Auntie Maggie, as Yvonne's mother is affectionately called, attributed her hospitalisation to Yvonne Nelson's memoir.

Yvonne Nelson makes claims about her mother in memoir

In her memoir titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, which was published on Sunday, June 18, 2023, disclosed her relationship with her mother had broken down. This was after the mother lied to Yvonne about the identity of her father.

Yvonne who still does not know her father revealed that her mother once named the venerated late former Speaker of Parliament Peter Ala Adjetey as her real father. But after taking steps to unravel the truth, she realised her mother had lied to her.

The book has divided opinions among Ghanaians on social media and those in the mainstream media with many suggesting that actress had dented her mother's reputation.

It was amid the debates that the reports of Yvonne being hospitalised surfaced and gained attention online.

Facebook user spots Yvonne Nelson's mother going for morning walk

However, the health concerns of Yvonne's mother seem to have been brought under control and she is going about her normal life.

According to a Facebook user, Ruth-Maria Assandoh, Auntie Maggie is back to fitness and even went for a morning walk on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Commenting on a post about Yvonne's mother, Asssandoh shared a video of Auntie Maggie walking by the roadside in workout gear.

A screenshot of Assandoh's photo has been reposted by blogger @sweet_maame_adwoa.

Yvonne Nelson drops details & photo of her pregnancy for Sarkodie

Meanwhile, Yvonne Nelson revealed more details about her pregnancy with Sarkodie which was terminated in 2010.

Sharing a photo from the time she was pregnant the actress revealed that it was around the time she launched her glaucoma foundation in October 2010.

Yvonne's latest revelations came after an earlier response to Sarkodie's Try Me reply to her seemed to have contradicted some of her claims about the rapper.

