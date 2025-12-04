Ghanaian musician Nana Acheampong has made fans happy after he landed in Accra for Daddy Lumba's funeral

The Highlife singer stole the spotlight with his stylish look at the Kotoka International Airport in a viral video

Some social media users have reacted to Nana Acheampong's video while admiring his youthful look

Award-winning Ghanaian highlife musician Nana Acheampong has arrived in Ghana ahead of Daddy Lumba's funeral.

The close friend of the late legendary singer has called for peace as the family prepares to lay him to rest.

Nana Acheampong arrives in Ghana for Daddy Lumba's funeral on December 13, 2025. Photo credit: @nanaacheampong.

Nana Acheampong arrives in Ghana

In an Instagram post dated December 3, 2025, the other half of the former Lumba Brothers group, Nana Acheampong, was spotted at Kotoka International Airport in Accra. Speaking to bloggers, he announced that he was in Ghana this December solely to pay his last respects to his friend and "brother" Daddy Lumba, following the family's announcement of the final funeral date.

The proud father of Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong flaunted his designer bags to match his luxury outfits. In the caption of the video shared online, he also asked Ghanaians to disregard the controversies surrounding Lumba's funeral and to show up to honour his memory.

"Touched down last night in the motherland. Let’s come together and celebrate the life of my brother, Daddy Lumba... My condolences once again to the family and loved ones," he said.

Nana Acheampong pays tribute to Daddy Lumba

Nana Acheampong has paid a touching tribute in the wake of his longtime friend and musical partner Daddy Lumba’s passing. He expressed his grief, stating:

"It has been difficult for me to accept this sad news. Menua Kojo Fosu, why such a shock?"

The message reflected the deep bond and mutual respect between the two artists, whose impact helped shape Ghana’s music landscape for decades.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, tragically passed away on July 26, 2025, at The Bank Hospital in Accra after battling a short illness, believed to be a severe respiratory condition.

Nana Acheampong and Daddy Lumba’s journey

The two musicians began their friendship in the 1980s. During this time, Nana Acheampong inspired Lumba to create highlife music, leading to the formation of the “Lumba Brothers.”

The duo initially planned to release their first album in 1986, but financial constraints stalled their efforts.

In 1989, they finally released their debut project titled Yɛɛyɛ Aka Akwantuo Mu with the support of Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

