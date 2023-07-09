Ghanaian celebrity stylish Osebo spoke against spending huge amounts of money in churches in the name of tithe giving

He pointed out to YEN.com.gh that it's better to bless those who are genuinely in need than to give the money to a pastor who has enough

Osebo argued his stance using the parable of the Good Samaritan as a reason to help others instead of giving to churches

Ghanaian fashion icon Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo, says giving money to orphanages is better than paying them in church.

The celebrity stylist argued that God is not directly receiving the money churches receive. So why not give it to the orphans and widows God cares about?

Osebo used the parable of the Good Samaritan to explain why it is better to help those in need than make a show in the church.

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Osebo pointed out that God lives in the hearts of men and not in some building. He said:

Forget about giving in church; donate it to the orphanages. Or if you have a widow or orphan in the church, you can give it to them. I don't believe in paying tithes. To pay tithe, I would instead go to an orphanage home.

Who are you paying it to? Who is sitting in the church? The Almighty God is a living one, so if you want a favour in his sight, you must seek first from men because you can never see God do those things for him. When you enter a church, it's people you see, not a God. A church is just a building. God lives in our hearts.

Osebo lists three things that show one is genuinely worshipping God

According to the fashion icon, people are too concerned about the outward parts of worshipping God.

Osebo noted that some people do terrible things to their neighbours and still think they are good Christians because they speak in tongues.

Worshipping God is all about giving. It's not about speaking tongues or praying for long hours. And it's not about fasting. Someone can fast and still fornicate with another's wife.

