Socrates Sarfo has said that he would reply to Yvonne Nelson's allegations against him in a book he is writing

He refused to answer questions pertaining to claims by the actress that he asked her out for dinner and spoke ill of another producer to her

He stated that he was innocent of the allegations against him regarding speaking ill of any colleague

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian movie producer Socrates Sarfo has said that he would never reply to Yvonne Nelson's claim that he had asked her out for dinner.

He stated that he would also reply to the actress with a book since she called him out in her memoir.

Socrates Sarfo reveals he is writing a book to respond to Yvonne Nelson Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson recently shocked the entertainment world with her memoir and revelation that she had faced attempts to cancel her from movies by certain producers in the Ghanaian film industry.

In her controversial memoir, the talented actress exposed a disheartening incident involving Abdul Salam, a well-known movie producer, and Socrates Sarfo, another producer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In Yvonne Nelson's memoir, she detailed that Abdul Salam had expressed interest in collaborating with her on a movie project after some producers planned to impede her growth in the movie industry.

However, Socrates Sarfo, who had asked her for dinner once, spoke negatively about Salam, attempting to tarnish his reputation.

In response to the allegations made in Yvonne Nelson's memoir, Socrates Sarfo publicly declared in an interview on United SHowbiz his intention to address the issue in a book he plans to write as well.

Yvonne Nelson said:

"Abdul Salam, who had instigated the ban, came to me to patch things up. He said we should leave the past behind us and work together. With him, I shot two movies. This was without the knowledge of the other producers because the ban was still in place. Socrates Sarfo, a producer who asked me out for dinner, told me how he was disappointed in the actions of Abdul Salam".

Socrates Sarfo replied by saying:

"I want her to answer the question about whether the dinner took place. I will also reply to her in the book I am writing. Sarfo said".

Watch the video of Socrates Sarfo talking about Yvonne Nelson below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Socrates Sarfo's video

Some Ghanaians reacted differently to the video. Some people mocked Socrates for his inability to answer the question, while others called Yvonne out for tarnishing the images of people in her book.

yaa.ghadafi commented:

Shame shame on old man

felix_asonaba commented:

Papa no can’t answer continue this proverb “Silent means …………..”

kingmega_1 commented:

The girl is on a mission of destroying those who had issues with her.

Efia Odo reveals she would take about her estranged father in a song

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghanaian actress Efia Odo had said that her relationship with her real father is distant.

Even though their relationship isn't ideal, she said, she wouldn't write a book on him since people can change.

The aspiring singer claimed that she might just sing about her father in her songs, but it was not what she was thinking about at the time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh