Football star John Paintsil's younger sister, Helena Paintsil, has bagged a Master's degree in the United Kingdom

Helena Paintsil who is nurse received a Master's in Pulic Health from the Anglia Ruskin University

Proud of his sister, the former Fulham and West Ham defender, shared some photos and videos from the graduation

Helena Paintsil, a younger sister of former Black Stars defender John Paintsil, has bagged a Master's degree.

Helena, a registered nurse by profession, got a Master's In Public Health from the Anglia Ruskin University in the United Kingdom. She specialised in Global Public Health.

The news of Helena's academic success was broken by her brother who shared videos and photos from her graduation.

In the first video, Helena who wore kente under her academic gown was called to come receive her certificate. The second video had her showing off her kente outfit with the academic gown.

Other slides shared by the former Fulham and West Ham defender showed photos of her sister posing in her graduation gown.

Posting the photos and videos, the former West Ham and Fulham player expressed pride in his sister's achievement.

"MONEY WASN'T WASTED *(Helena Paintsil) @mzz_paintsil... Congratulations to my amazing little sister! It was a long and tough journey, full of challenges and unexpected turns, but in the end you were tougher. Happy graduation to my unbeatable and amazing sister, and wishing you all the best for the future ahead! Wishing a very happy graduation to my little sister! I AM PROUD ✌ CONGRATULATIONS ❤ YOU ARE A GOOD GIRL," he said.

Helena thanks John Paintsil for his support

Not long after her brother shared the news of her graduation, Helena took to the comment section to appreciate him.

"Biggieeee❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️thank you sooo much for believing in me❤️❤️My support systemGod bless you for me. I love you ❤️," she said.

