Major Maxwell Mahama's wife, Barbara Mahama, has shared her experiences as a widow in a new memoir

She announced the publication of the memoir titled Resilience! Reflections From A Widow's Diary on Saturday, July 15, 2023

The memoir comes six years after her husband was brutally lynched in a mob action at Denkyira Obuasi while on duty as an army officer

Barbara Mahama, wife of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, has published a memoir titled Resilience! Reflections From A Widow's Diary.

Barbara Mahama announced the release of her memoir on social media on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

A post she shared on Instagram, showed the back and front cover of the book with information that it was available on major online bookstores.

Major Maxwell Mahama's wife, Barbara, has captured has published a memoir Photo source: @barbara_mahama

Source: Instagram

In her caption, Barbara thanked her admirers for supporting her and indicated that hard copies of the book will be made available soon.

As the title suggests, the book has the mother of two sharing how she has been navigating through life after the unfortunate demise of her husband.

Major Maxwell Mahama's lynching at Denkyira Obuasi

Maxwell Mahama, then a captain in the army, was brutally lynched to death on May 29, 2017, at Denkyira Obuasi in the Upper Denkyira West District in Central Region.

The late Mahama who was with the 5 Battalion of Infantry was lynched while he was on his early morning jogging. He was initially reported to have been mistaken for an armed robber.

But it was later revealed that the deceased who was leading a team of soldiers to protect a mining site in the area had been targeted by illegal miners (galamsey people) whose activities had been affected by the presence of the soldiers.

Some suspects were arrested after a swoop by the army and are still standing trial while Mahama was given a state burial and post-humous promotion to the rank of major.

A statue of Major Maxwell Mahama has been erected at Airport Hills in Accra Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Original

Synopsis of Barbara Mahama's memoir

Six years after, the widow who has been marking the anniversary of the sorrowful incident, has decided to share her experience through her memoir.

In the book, the gorgeous Barbara shows how she picked the pieces of her life together and lived for herself and their children while touching on God's impact in it all.

"It is a deeply moving memoir of grief and love, that ushers the reader into the life of a widow in a way that embraces and transcends expectations. This book reveals the raw emotions of the loss and the profound impact her husband left on her life and the woman she has become after the loss," parts of the blurb read.

Swipe below to see the back cover of Barbara Mahama's memoir.

Yvonne Nelson and Adjetey Anang's memoirs cause stir

Meanwhile, the release of Barbara Mahama's comes on the heels of one by actor Adjetey Anang titled Adjetey Anang: A Story of Faith, Imperfection and Resilience.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the actor made some confessions about cheating on his wife which caused a stir online.

Adjetey's Anang's memoir followed an even more controversial publication by Yvonne Nelson which created a bigger buzz online.

In the memoir titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, the actress made big revelations about Sarkodie, Iyanya, her mother, and many others.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh