Ajagurajah and Amerado took their hilarious beef to another level as they clashed on TikTok Live

The funny pair talked about how they were going to go at each other again through songs and laughed about it

The pair's funny and lively interaction had social media users laughing as they admired them

Popular Ghanaian personalities Ajagurajah and Amerado have taken their friendly feud to a whole new level, battling each other on TikTok Live. The comical duo left their fans in stitches as they teased each other and exchanged playful banter during the live session.

Ajagurajah and Amerado clash. Photo Source: Amerado, Ajagurajah

Source: Facebook

Ajagurajah and Amerado amused viewers with their light-hearted exchange. The two openly discussed their plans to engage in a musical battle once again, delivering witty jabs and humorous remarks that had social media users laughing.

The TikTok Live session proved to be an entertaining platform for the two to engage in their beef, as they took turns taunting each other with hilarious lyrics and inside jokes. Their lively interaction showed their friendship and mutual respect, even amidst their playful rivalry.

Social media users praised the duo for their comedic skills and applauded their humorous chemistry.

Ajagurajah and Amerado spark reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some funny reactions from social media users who watched the rib-cracking comic video.

Symon Depablo said:

Very entertaining and genuine way to promote an artiste❤️❤️❤️ I love both of them

Cassius Kweku Antwi commented:

Apart from bad governance and leadership, Ghana sweet oo

Felix Sarkodie Owusu wrote:

Oh wowww... Very beautiful

Frank Ofosu said:

Daddy God Bless u n Armando for giving us such a great atmosphere

Interesting Comment reacted:

Everything aside, I dey feel the vibe. Respect and love ❤️❤️❤️

Ajagurajah records song for Amerado

In another story, spiritual leader Ajagurajah in a hilarious TikTok video recorded a new diss song for rapper Amerado.

The funny pair have been engaged in a lighthearted back and forth in the past few days over a funny reference Amerado made in the song, Rap Is Still Alive.

The funny rap lines by Ajagurajah entertained his TikTok followers and got them laughing, with many expressing their joy about the humorous beef.

Source: YEN.com.gh