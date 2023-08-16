Stonebwoy: Ghanaian Musician's Song Gets Played On Popular US Show, Ghanaians Excited
- Stonebwoy's My Sound, which features Jamaican rapper Shaggy, has been used as a soundtrack on the popular US show Love & Hip Hop: Miami
- The song was featured on the first episode of the show's fifth season, exciting many Ghanaians as they admired Stonebwoy's progress
- My Sound is the 12th track off the reggae-dancehall star's recently released 5th Dimension album
Ghanaian music sensation Stonebwoy has hit another milestone with his track My Sound, which was featured as a soundtrack on the popular US television show, Love & Hip Hop: Miami.
The song's inclusion in the first episode of the show's fifth season has sparked excitement among Ghanaians, who are proud of Stonebwoy's continued success on the international stage.
My Sound, which features Jamaican rapper Shaggy, is a vibrant reggae-dancehall fusion and is the 12th track on Stonebwoy's recently released 5th Dimension album. The song's catchy beats and lyrics have garnered significant attention, making it a standout from the album. Its selection as a soundtrack on Love & Hip Hop: Miami has amplified its global reach and further established Stonebwoy's reputation as a leading figure in the Ghanaian music industry.
Love & Hip Hop Miami, known for its portrayal of the city's vibrant music and entertainment scene, is a popular reality TV show with a massive following. The inclusion of My Sound in the show's latest season premiere has introduced Stonebwoy's music to an even wider audience, including fans who might not have been previously familiar with his work.
Ghanaians have been quick to express their pride and admiration for Stonebwoy's accomplishments. Many have taken to social media to share their excitement and support for the artiste, praising his dedication and talent.
Ghanaians praise Stonebwoy
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
HernandezGh35 reacted:
Wow biggest #5thDimensionWorldTour #mysound
da_vinchiq said:
The Defjam effect
BurnitonNelly commented:
Secof Stonebwoy gotta watch this movie ❤️
Stonebwoy song makes it to Billboard
In another story, Stonebwoy's Life And Money, which features US rap icon Russ and UK rapper Stormzy, has entered the US Afrobeats Chart Top 50.
The song, off his fifth studio album, 5th Dimension, placed 47th on the chart on Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension had reached the eighth position on the Billboard World Reggae Albums Chart.
