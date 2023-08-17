The sister of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Madam Marigold Abena Oye Akufo-Addo, has been conferred as the head of their family

The sister of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Madam Marigold Abena Oye Akufo-Addo, was crowned as the head of their family.

Akufo Addo's sister was conferred as the head of the family in a lovely ceremony. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Akufo-Addo's sister conferred as the head of their family

The traditional ceremony was held at Akropong in the Eastern region of Ghana on August 17, 2023.

Madam Marigold Abena Oye Akufo-Addo was outdoored as the Abrewatia of Benkum Kyeame Abusua.

With the ceremony, her name changes to and bears the official title of Abrewatia Nana Abena Oye.

Many dignitaries attended the ceremony, including her brother and president, Akufo-Addo.

Former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Honourable Mohammad Awal, and Minster of Interior, Ambrose Derry attended too.

Other dignitaries also included the Chief of Staff Madam Frema Opare.

Madam Marigold now Abrewatia Nana Abena Oye at the event.

Below are videos of President Akufo-Addo's arrival at his sister's conferment ceremony.

Below is a video of Madam Marigold Oye Akufo-Addo doing the acceptance dance at her Conferment ceremony.

Former First lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings seated at the ceremony.

Madam Marigold Oye Akufo-Addo arriving at the ceremony.

Arrival of the Minster of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Honorable Mohammad Awal.

Minister of Interior, Honorable Ambrose Derry spotted at the event.

Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Opare was captured at the conferment ceremony.

Ghanaians react to the videos of Akufo-Addo's sister's conferment as the head of the family

Many people talked about how beautiful Madam Marigold looked after watching the videos that emerged online.

kojo__kay__ said:

She is pretty but I don’t like his brother governance! Mummy please tell your brother to resign for us wai … we beg !

ghana_elonmusk remarked:

Nice woman, wey ein brother dey dirty ein self like that hmmm

celebritystyle_boutique stated:

We have a beautiful culture. Everything about our culture is unique and simply beautiful.

ellatotime said:

She looks very humble too oo. I like her

Source: YEN.com.gh