Adom TV and Hitz FM presenter Tima Kumkum got many people talking when videos of her with a bulging belly surfaced online

She was spotted at the launch of Ayisha Modi's restaurant Akyire Hɔ at Tabora Alhaji curve

Ghanaians who watched the videos noticed that she was developing a protruding belly, which could mean she is expecting

Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum has sparked pregnancy rumours after a video of her with a protruding belly surfaced on social media.

Tima Kumkum spotted with protruding belly

Tima Kumkum was spotted at the grand opening of Ayisha Modi's new restaurant Akyire Hɔ, @akyire_h, on August 17, 2023, at Tabora Alhaji curve.

She was there to support her friend as she launched a new business.

She was dressed in a blue fitted dress that accentuated her curves. The dress had long sleeves that were layered and flowing.

The mother of two accessorised her look by wearing a wristwatch and wedding and engagement rings.

Below are videos of Tima Kumkum at the launch of Ayisha Modi's restaurant.

Ghanaians react to videos of Tima Kumkum's bulging belly

Ghanaians who spotted Tima Kumkum's bulging belly in the video asked whether she was with child. Others also gushed over how stunning she looked in the video.

Some social media users also praised her for being supportive of her friends.

adjoa_the_promoter said:

Is Tima pregnant

maamektv said:

Nice

agye_mu_gyeene_ remarked:

Tima too is like she dey everywhere

