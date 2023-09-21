Vivian Jill Lawrence has built for house physically challenged woman in the Western North Region

The award-winning Kumawood actress also shared pieces of cloth for other women at Bibiani Ayeresu in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence and her team made the presentation on September 20, 2023

Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawerence continues to embark on philanthropic projects through the Jill Foundation by donating to people in deprived communities.

Vivian Jill Lawrence donates pieces of cloth to women at Bibiani Ayeresu. Photo credit: @nahbaffdotcomm

For her latest project, the mother-of-two built a house for a physically challenged woman in Bibiani Ayeresu in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal in the Western North Region of Ghana.

Vivian Jill Lawrence presents a physically challenged woman with keys to her new house

The talented Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence got emotional during the ribbon cutting as she presented the keys to the newly built self-contained house to the physically challenged woman living in a deplorable state.

The kind-hearted actress always furnished the rooms with all the basic gadgets and fitting she needed to live a happy life.

The actress presented the house to the elderly woman on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Vivian Jill Lawrence donates pieces of cloth to elderly women at Bibiani Ayeresu

Vivian Jill Lawrence put smiles on the faces of other women in the community by gifting them 6 yards of brand-new cloth and other items.

Some social media users have lauded Vivian Jill Lawrence for giving back to her society

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Source: YEN.com.gh