An Accra High Court has dismissed a case filed by Cruise People Ltd against Ghanaian music star Black Sherif.

Cruise People had accused the musician of failing to honour an agreement leading to the cancellation of a cruise concert dubbed 'Afro Cruise Jam'.

Black Sherif had been sued for damages. Source: Getty Images

Black Sherif had been billed to perform at the concert on August 2023 in Athens, Greece.

Cruise People argued that this cancellation had come at a cost to the, which they wanted the Black Sherif to pay.

Lawyers for Black Sherif argued that the Accra court had no jurisdiction to hear the case because the contract for his performance stipulates that any legal proceedings shall take place in the UK.

The court agreed with this argument, noting that none of the addresses given by the party performing the contract was located in Ghana.

The saga began when, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Black Sherif was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport.

The company claimed it had paid Black Sherif $20,000 as half payment for his participation in Afro Cruise Jam, a cruise show held in Greece and Turkey in August, but failed to uphold his side of the bargain to make promotional videos.

However, according to reports, the contract did not include a requirement for promotional videos for a press launch.

But the cruise organiser demanded promotional videos from Black Sherif, threatening to cancel the contract.

Black Sherif's agents chose to refund the initial deposit, but reports suggested that the company wanted to be reimbursed $50,000 instead of the initial $20,000.

This led to further threats from the company and the decision to report the case to the police, alleging breach of contract and fraud.

