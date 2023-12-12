Nana Ama McBrown and Chairman Wontumi were part of the mourners at the funeral of Miracle Film CEO Samuel Nyamekye's mother

McBrown and Wontumi avoided greeting each other even though they interacted with a lot of people at the venue

A video of the awkward moment has surfaced online showing Wontumi passing in front of the actress without any greeting

Star actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown and politician Chairman Wontumi have been spotted in the same place for the first time since their court dispute.

McBrown and Wontumi, the Ashanti regional chairman of NPP, met at the funeral of Miracle Films CEO Samuel Nyamekye's mother.

Samuel Nyamekye held funeral rites for his late mother in Kumasi on Saturday, December 9, 2023. McBrown and Wontumi were among the many famous personalities who paid their respects.

However, video clips from the funeral showed McBrown and Wontumi largely avoiding interaction despite being present around the same time. They stayed on opposite sides of the venue.

Wontumi's suit against McBrown, United Showbiz

While Wontumi and McBrown cannot be said to be 'beefing', there seems to be an uneasiness between them following a court case.

It will be recalled that Wontumi brought a court action against Nana Ama McBrown, Fadda Dickson, Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame A Plus, and Mr Logic in 2022.

The suit followed claims Afia Schwar made about Wontumi on an episode of UTV's United Showbiz, which McBrown hosted.

Even though the management of United Television (UTV) wrote to Wontumi to apologise and had the matter settled after some court fines, it seems they do not want to interact.

Watch the video below (Wontumi appears from the 23rd minute):

McBrown and Lil Win dance in Santa costume

Meanwhile, McBrown and Lil Win got many people laughing hard when they rocked Santa costumes and danced in a video at a Hisense branch.

The star actress displayed fire dance moves to Lil Win's Saworowa during a commercial video shoot.

Many applauded McBrown for supporting Lil Win's music as she sang and danced to his song.

