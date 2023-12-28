Nigerian broadcaster Adesope Shopsydoo has opened up about the origin of the 70/30 music initiative through the ban of foreign music

According to him, the initiative was launched way back in 2003 to boost Nigerian music

He was speaking in a recent interview on Hitz FM

Recently, Ghanaian artistes Black Sherif, Samini, and SmallGod launched a campaign dubbed #PlayGhana to boost the consumption of Ghanaian music.

Nigerian broadcaster and afrobeat enthusiast Adesope Olajide, popularly known as Shopsydoo, has commented on the initiative. According to him, the initiative was first launched in Nigeria back in 2003 and it helped boost the airplay for Nigerian music.

Adesope Shopsydoo: Broadcaster Speaks On Ban Of Foreign Music. Photo Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Adesope speaks on the ban of foreign music

He claimed that back then, a law was passed which stipulated that radio stations play 60-70% Nigerian music.

Adesope believes this has contributed greatly to the widespread of Nigerian music today.

Adesope Shopsydoo speaks on the ban of foreign music

He was speaking in an interview on Hitz FM's popular show Daybreak Hitz. He further explained in the interview that the initiative gave more opportunities to producers to get more gigs and for artistes to get more airplay.

The broadcaster also claimed that he used to send money down to Nigeria for his people to buy CDs and send to him abroad. This was all part of his efforts to promote Nigerian music overseas.

Netizens react to the video of Adesope

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reaction made by netizens to the video of Adesope. See some below.

sammiedeenx added:

Lies….Nigeria government doesn’t support entertainments nor entrepreneurs

officialstanley_o said:

Everything he said here is facts

officialsoulitz said:

I'm 100% Nigerian, but Black Sherif songs can never depart my music library. Mohbad already said, music no need permission to enter your SPIRIT. One love GH GH

naikydc said:

Bro we ain't dumb I already unfollowed Black Sherif and deleted all his songs off my phone he's cancelled forever

slimceez also added:

I just unfollowed you, you don dey misyarn

reggierockstone777 added:

PROTECT THIS MAN BY ALL MEANS NECESARY

naikydc said again:

As you no wan rest, we go soon cancel you join

stepahblack added:

Ghanaians love Nigerian artists more than their own artistes so when you cancel Ghanaian songs you should make sure the same thing go happen here stop that your agenda

Black Sherif, Samini, Other Artistes Join Smallgod For #PlayGhana Campaign

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif, Samini, Smallgod, and other artistes launched the #PlayGhana campaign to boost the consumption of Ghanaian music.

The stakeholders aim to boost the consumption of Ghana's music by the diaspora who will visit Ghana for various events in December dubbed Detty December.

Speaking at the campaign launch, the Director of the Creative Arts Agency, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, stated that almost every sector of the economy blossoms during Christmas but music seems to be left behind. She expressed optimism that the campaign would greatly boost the awareness of Ghanaian music.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh