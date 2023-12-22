Actress Nana Ama McBrown supported musician Black Sherif at his recently held Zaama Disco concert that was held on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra

Videos of The Empress' arrival and her singing and dancing to Black Sherif's songs while engaging with the crowd have taken over social media

Many gushed over her beauty, while others applauded her for being there to support the internationally recognised rapper

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was spotted at musician Black Sherif's Zaama Disco Concert that was held on the night of Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra.

Nana Ama McBrown jams hard at the Zaama Disco Concert

Nana Ama McBrown was captured arriving at Black Sherif's Zaama Disco Concert with famous Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei.

She wore a metallic blue jumpsuit that accentuated her fine curves. Her frontal lace wig was styled into a ponytail, and her makeup highlighted her beauty.

She styled her look by wearing jewellery and dark sunglasses, and she carried a small bag across her chest.

In a set of videos that were shared on social media, the seasoned actress was captured singing and dancing while the Simmer Down hitmaker performed.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown arriving at Black Sherif's Zaama Disco Concert with renowned Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown partying hard at Black Sherif's Zaama Disco concert.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video of The Empress at the Zaama Disco Concert

The comment section was flooded with love and heart emojis as many gushed over how stunning Nana Ama McBrown looked at the concert. Others also hailed her for being supportive of Black Sherif.

A͙ᴸᴾᴴᴬ said:

She be too much

user712233334849 said:

Nana Ama baako pe

gyamfipatricia said:

❤️Ama beautiful

efya_brown.11 said:

She’s soo pretty ❤️

nanaop_gh said:

Aww she came

sweet_ekua said:

Her Excellency

fobinanaakua said:

I don’t know why I was so curious to see whom she was holding hands with

afia1604 said:

My Evergreen that❤️

Mad rush and chaos at Zaama Disco Concert as fans overpower security

YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif held his concert dubbed Zaama Disco at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra, on December 21, 2023.

A video of a large crowd overpowering security and getting into the venue without having their tickets checked has gone viral on social media.

Many people wondered why security was not beefed up at the checkpoint as they were worried about the safety of people and their gadgets.

