Kuami Eugene's former house girl, Mary, released a new skit on TikTok, and the video has garnered lots of likes and comments

The video was shot with a high-quality camera, making it look a level above her previously released skit

The former house girl has ventured into skit-making since her falling out with Kuame Eugene

Mary, who used to work as a house girl for Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene, has become a sensation on TikTok with her new skit. The video, which was posted on her account, has received over 17,000 likes and 700 comments from her fans and followers.

Mary, Kuami Eugene's former house girl Photo Source: mary.rockstar

The video showed Mary's acting skills as well as her improved production quality. The video was shot with a high-quality camera, making it look more professional and appealing than her previous skits.

Mary used to work as a house girl for Kuami Eugene and rose to fame after featuring in several of Eugene's videos. However, she had a falling out with him after she accused him of mistreating her and not paying her fair wages.

After leaving Kuami Eugene's house, Mary decided to pursue her passion for comedy and acting and started making skits on TikTok. Her videos have, however, been met with very mixed reactions from netizens.

Mary sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

abaanehannah said:

eiiiithis is what we called from grace to grass

Be kind commented:

don't mind anybody my dear what l will tell you is never give up in life keep on moving

user8663514285397godlyfavor reacted:

Mary you're doing well..don't give up..this same people will cheer you up when you succeed

afiafriday wrote:

Mary Rockstar movie productions in collaboration with Jackson K. Bentum. Film title: the return of Mary, part 1&2.

Mary visits KFC

In another story, Kuami Eugene's former house girl, Mary, in a video, visited a KFC restaurant and ordered food.

In the video shared on her TikTok page, the lady embedded Kuami Eugene's latest song, Monica, in the background, which surprised many.

Mary granted an interview after her contract with Eugene was terminated and painted him black, stating that she was underpaid and underfed by the singer.

Source: YEN.com.gh