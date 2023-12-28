Popular faces thronged the Akwaaba Village to encourage Afua Asantewaa Aduonum on day four of her sing-a-thon GWR attempt

Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and gospel singers Obaapa Christy and Diana Asamoah were filmed when they arrived

Here are four videos capturing scenes at the venue when the celebrated personalities landed to support Aduonum

Day four of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s sing-a-thon Guinness World Record attempt witnessed famous faces appearing at the Akwaaba Village to support her.

On Wednesday, December 27, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and gospel singers Obaapa Christy and Diana Asamoah were some of the known personalities who thronged the venue.

Chief of Staff, Obaapa Christy, and others stormed Akwaaba Village on day 4 of sing-a-thon in GH. Photo credit: ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

The moments the trio showed the trio’s arrival and how they encouraged Aduonum’s effort were captured on tape.

YEN.com.gh has compiled four videos showing some personalities who went to the Akwaaba Village to support Aduonum on day four of her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.

Ghana’s Chief Of Staff, Hon Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, arrives at the Akwaaba Village

1. Gospel minister Obaapa Christy supports Afua Asantewaa

Ghana’s Chief Of Staff, Hon Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, arrived to support Afua Asantewaa as the latter attempts to break the Guinness World Record for an individual’s most extended singing hours.

2. The moment gospel star Obaapa Christy arrived to support Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

Gospel minister Obaapa Christy grabbed attention when she arrived at the Akwaaba Village to support Afua Asantewaa.

4. Diana Asamoah encourages Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

Gospel singer and preacher Diana Asamoah support Afua Asantewaa Aduonum at the Akwaaba Village.

5. Akrobeto arrives at the Akwaaba Village

Media personality and actor Akrobeto stole the spotlight when he stormed the Akwaaba Village to support Afua Asantewaa.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum unofficially breaks 105-hour sing-a-thon GWR

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has unofficially broken the 105-hour record for the longest singing marathon by an individual after nearly five days of her sing-a-thon attempt.

The Guinness World Records is, however, yet to formally accept and certify her as the new record holder.

Sunil Waghmare, an Indian, holds the record after singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012.

Afua Asantewaa rocks an African print dress and no makeup for Day 1 of sing-a-thon

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum officially began her Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt in a stylish African print dress with three-quarter sleeves. The classy ball gown was designed with gold silk fabric that complimented her melanin skin.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum opted to do the live broadcast with her bare face, no makeup, and no earrings as she performed hit songs from top female musicians, namely Becca, Adina, Wendy Shay, Sefa and the late Ebony Reigns, for the first two hours.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh