Father Ankrah has joined the list of celebrities who have visited Tamale to support Chef Faila as she attempts to break the world record for the longest cooking hours by an individual

The content creator also displayed an incredible but hilarious dance routine to entertain the many people who had gathered to show their support for Chef Faila

Chef Failatu is on the verge of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon

Content creator and hilarious skit maker Eric Duodu Ankrah known by many as Father Ankrah has joined the long list of celebrities to visit Chef Faila as she attempts to break the record for the longest cooking hours by an individual.

The skit maker trooped in to support and didn’t leave without entertaining the many people who had gathered at the venue

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak began her Guinness World Record attempt on January 1, 2023, and she looking forward to becoming the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

Father Ankrah shows support for Chef Faila Photo Credit: @oseikrom_blooger @father_ankrah @zionfelixdotcom

Father Ankrah’s support

In a video that was shared to Instagram by blogger Zionfelix, Father Ankrah is seen showing off his incredible but hilarious dance moves to entertain the fans present. He was also seen sharing words of support and encouragement to Chef Faila.

Ghanaians react to the video

Nigerian man hails Chef Faila

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a young Nigerian man believed to be based in Ghana as he reviewed Chef Faila's ongoing GWR attempt. The young superfan concluded in his review that Ghana's Jollof was superior and implored Hida Baci to take notes from Chef Faila.

Man dances as he receives a bowl of TZ from Chef Faila

YEN.com.gh reported on a video of a young man who couldn't hide his joy after receiving a cooked meal at Chef Faila's ongoing cook-a-thon in Tamale. The young man hurriedly jumped onto the dancefloor while holding the bowl of tuo zaafi..

