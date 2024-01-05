Failatu Abdul Razak is treating her longest cooking marathon record attempt as a national assignment

According to Faila, failure in her quest is not possible because it is her mission to put Ghana on the global map

In an interview, the chef opined that her inability to break the cook-a-thon record would bring shame to President Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians

Failatu Abdul Razak's quest to break the Guinness World Record is continuing at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

Already, Chef Faila has done over 100 hours of cooking, and she is on course to break the current record held by Ireland's Alan Fisher.

Chef Faila sees her cook-a-thon record attempt as a national assignment Photo source: @failaabdulrazak, @nakufoaddo

The Irish chef had earlier done 119 hours, 57 minutes to beat the record set by Nigeria's Hilda Baci.

Looking at her energy levels, Faila will likely break the record by an appreciable margin. New information from her camp indicates she intends to cook for 200 hours and even set other records.

The determination and optimism shown by Chef Faila since she started her cook-a-thon have impressed many Ghanaians who have rallied behind her.

Chef Faila sees her cook-a-thon as a national assignment

Before embarking on her remarkable cook-a-thon journey, Chef Faila addressed the nation in an interview, articulating her mission.

Faila emphasized that her participation is more than a personal endeavour; she sees it as a national assignment, representing Ghana on the global stage.

For her, failing to secure the title from Alan Fisher would be not onl a personal setback but a potential disgrace to the nation.

Chef Faila further underscored her immense responsibility towards bringing the title home, asserting that it's not just a personal goal but a mission for Ghana.

Given the expected massive support, she expressed confidence that failure would bring shame to her and the entire nation, including the sitting president.

"Breaking this record is not just a personal goal; it's a mission for Ghana. We are representing our nation on a global stage, and failure is not an option. I feel a great responsibility to bring this title home and make all Ghanaians proud."

If I miss this [the Guinness World Record], believe me, I have put our president to shame, I have put the people who helped to shame, I've put the people who have been supporting me to shame, I've put my family to shame, and my friends to shame," she added.

Chef Faila's husband optimistic that she'll break longest cook-a-thon record

Meanwhile, Chef Failatu's husband, Captain Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei, is optimistic that his wife will break the world record for the longest cooking marathon.

Chef Faila started her longest cook-a-thon record attempt on Monday, January 1, and she is expected to do more than 150 hours to break the record.

According to her soldier husband, he has trained his wife and prepared her well to go for the record.

