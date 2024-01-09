Blakk Rasta has shared his concern over Chef Faila’s Guinness World Record Attempt happening at Tamale

The media personality stressed the fact that he does not support the feat of the chef and he believes it is a life-threatening mission

Blakk Rasta said anything that involves depriving oneself of sleep for more than 3 days will cause a long-lasting implication

Media personality Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known by many as Blakk Rasta has shared his concern over Chef Faila’s Guinness World Record attempt.

According to him, it is detrimental for an individual to deprive himself or herself of 3 days of sleep and he does not support her.

He also described the attempt as a life-threatening mission and that it would have long-lasting implications for her health in the future.

Blakk Rasta says he does not support Chef Faila Photo Credit: @blakkrasta @jahblessfailafunpage

Source: Instagram

What Blakk Rasta Said

The controversial media personality stressed how he does not endorse Chef Faila’s attempt. Blakk Rasta believes anything that involves losing sleep is something he will never support and her attempt is a life-threatening mission.

Chef Faila is doing her things in Tamale. Again, as much as we love them and appreciate them, I will not endorse a life-threatening mission. For me, losing sleep for more than three days is a life-threatening mission. I will not support that. I don't know about you. You call it pushing the limit but I call it a life-threatening mission. We pray that they do not lose their lives and that they learn a lesson that will help the whole nation.

Ghana Chefs Association Crowns Chef Faila Executive Chef

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Chefs Association bestowed the esteemed title of Executive Chef on Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, recognising her extraordinary culinary journey and her dedicated pursuit of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Faila Achieves Target, Sets Eyes On New Guinness World Record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Faila Abdul Razak's remarkable milestone, unofficially surpassing the current cookathon record of 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds. The Ghanaian chef, who has now set her eyes on a new personal record of 240 hours, is now on her 9th day.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh