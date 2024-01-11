Akrobeto was one of the renowned celebrities at the recently held farewell dinner for the Black Stars

He was presented a team jersey autographed by some players of the Black Stars

The old TV presenter said he almost discarded it thinking it had been defaced

The Black Stars of Ghana have set off to Cote d'Ivoire ahead of the upcoming AFCON tournament, starting Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Before the team set sail, a fitting farewell dinner was held, with the president and other renowned personalities, like Arkobeto, present.

At the event, Akrobeto was presented with an autographed team jersey, which he almost discarded because he thought it was defaced.

Akrobeto receives a signed Black Stars jersey Photo source: Facebook/Akrobeto, Twitter/SaddickAdams

Source: Twitter

Saddick Adams talks Akrobeto out of discarding a signed jersey

Sports journalist Saddick Adams, popularly known as Sports Obama, recounted the funny experience between him and Akrobeto.

"My uncle came over to complain. Said the Black Stars players invited him to their hotel and gave him a jersey but they “destroyed” it with signature so he can’t wear. He was sad," Saddick posted on his X account.

According to Saddick, he had to explain to Akrobeto that his autographed jersey carried significant value before he changed his mind about wearing the jersey.

Akrobeto has a jovial relationship with Saddick. They were both present at the farewell dinner for the Black Stars, which had top dignitaries in attendance, including Nana Akufo Addo and Kurt Okraku, the GFA boss.

Netizens react to Akrobeto's autographed jersey moment with Sports Obama

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they commented on Akrobeto's funny moment with Saddick Adams.

Abdulai Prince Abubakar said:

It's good you explain to him because who nose tomorrow

Ibrahim Sale wrote:

I love this man called Uncle Alkrobeto . He is full of fun and good vibes ✨️

Ideal Milk commented:

Me right now praying that he mistakenly drops it so I’ll pick it and run away.

Adwoa Serwaa Nuamah quizzed:

Hahahahaah nice one. When is ship dealer getting one too?

Source: YEN.com.gh