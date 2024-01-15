The stand meant for Ghanaians at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Ivory Coast was filled with colours of the national flag

Many people thronged the stadium on January 14, 2024, in their stunning costumes to cheer on the Black Stars

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the stunning looks from Ghanaian supporters

The stand for Ghanaian supporters was splashed with the colours of the Ghana flag. Many of them were there to cheer on the senior national team, the Black Stars in their first game at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The game was played at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Ivory Coast, on January 14, 2024.

Ghanaian supporters at the 2023 AFCON. Image Credit: Getty Images

Below are some of the beautiful costumes worn by Ghanaian supporters at the 2023 AFCON

Ghanaian supporter carrying a pot on his head

One Ghanaian supporter was covered in white chalk at the 2023 AFCON game between Ghana and Cape Verde. He carried a clay pot on his head. the pot was designed in the colours of the Ghana flag.

To style up his look, he also wrapped the Ghana flag cloth on his right arm as he smiled and chanted in photos.

A Ghanaian supporter carrying a clay pot on his head. Image Credit: Getty Images

Ghanaian women dressed in traditional attires

A Ghanaian woman styled her look with traditional calabash which she used to cover her bosoms. Her dress was designed in the colours of the national flag, the same for her headwrap.

She accessorised her look by wearing beads around her neck and wrists. She held a traditional broom as she chanted and cheered on the Black Stars.

Standing beside her were two beautiful women who were also dressed in traditional attire. The lady on the left was dressed in the Ga traditional attire, while the lady on the right wore the hat mostly worn by traders and fishmongers in the coastal regions of Ghana.

Ghanaian woman supporting the Black Stars. Image Credit: Getty Images

National team supporter clads in Ghana flags

One fan stole the lens of a photographer with his outfit. He wore a crochet headpiece and styled it with several stick flags of the country.

He had stickers of the national flag on each cheek and one on his tongue. He wore beads around his neck and a kente cloth.

Ghanaian man supporting the Black Stars. Image Credit: Getty Images

Ghanaian woman carries a woven basket on her head

A die-hard Black Stars supporter carried a woven basket on her head. The basket was designed in the colours of the national flag.

She wrapped herself in an African print cloth leaving her shoulders bare. However, in order not to show a lot of skin, she wore several beads around her neck. She also styled her look by wearing a scarf with the colours of the country and several beads around her wrist.

She cheered on the senior national team while holding a traditional fan which she waved in the air.

Ghanaian woman supporting the Black Stars. Image Credit: Getty Images

A gorgeous lady rocks a stylish hat and a Ghana-branded dress

A gorgeous lady stole the admiration of photographers who gushed over her beautiful costume and captured her at the 2023 AFCON.

She wore a handcrafted hat with 'Proudly African' written on it with the map of Ghana placed on the top of it and designed with straps of material hanging over her face.

Ghanaian lady in her costume at the 2023 AFCON. Image Credit: Getty Images

Source: YEN.com.gh