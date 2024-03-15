Actor and movie producer Kobi Rana opened up on his dating life in a recent interview on radio

Kobi Rana revealed that he has never had a girlfriend nor dated any woman in his lifetime

He also pointed out that he did not owe Ghanaians any explanations about his dating life

Ghanaian actor, movie director, and musician Kobi Rana has made headlines after revealing details about his dating life.

During an appearance on Accra 100.5 FM's Ayekoo Ayekoo show, Rana disclosed that he has never been in a love relationship with a woman.

"No, please" when asked if he currently had a girlfriend or had ever dated women in the past.

The Freedom & Justice movie director's answer surprised the show host, Nana Romeo, who persisted in making Kobi Rana talk about his girlfriend.

But the 38-year-old multitalented entertainer, born Cornelius Phanthomas, insisted that it was nobody's business to know who he was dating.

"I don't owe it to anyone to introduce my girlfriend," he responded with a big laughter.

Prior to the question about his girlfriend, Nana Romeo had asked the actor and musician why he preferred to wear colours like pink which are perceived to be feminine. He had brushed it aside saying he did not care what anybody wanted to say.

"And I can wear any colour I want. Pink, Monday to Friday. It is nobody's business. I am not bothered about what anyone says," he emphasised.

Kobi Rana goes hard at Nkonkonsa and his wife

Meanwhile, Kobi Rana recently said he would give blogger Nkonkonsa a reason to go for a DNA test.

The actor said that Nkonkonsa, also known as Eugene Nkansah, had published false news about him and had been tarnishing his image.

He added that, unlike the negative news that Nkonkonsa has spread regularly, he never posts his movies and works.

The claim triggered Nkonkonsa's wife, Victoria Lebene, who took to her Instagram page to curse people who make false claims about her.

Victoria Lebene, in an angry post, stated that people who spread false news about her will all face the wrath of God.

