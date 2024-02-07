Mimi Divalish made a surprise appearance on TikTok singing her hit single Leave Me Alone which features 4X4, and peeps were happy to see her again

The singer left many Ghanaians nostalgic as she sang the song and had many asking her why she quit music

Mimi had a lot of success in the 2000s, dropping several hits and collaborating with a lot of popular artistes, but decided to venture into other things

Ghanaian Singer Mimi Divalish Photo Source: mimi_divalish

Source: TikTok

Mimi Divalish, whose real name is Mimi Andani, was one of the most popular female musicians in Ghana in the 2000s. She rose to fame after featuring on the Big Brother Africa reality show in 2008. She went on to release several hits, such as Leave Me Alone, I Do, and DJ Tattoo. She also collaborated with a lot of popular artistes, such as 4X4, VVIP, and Flavour.

However, Mimi Divalish decided to venture into other things after a few years of musical success. She became a fashion designer, entrepreneur, and an artiste manager.

Ghanaians praise Mimi

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

NorthKid said:

This song gives me goosebumps and makes me feel nostalgic

Maud Addo wrote:

Eii mimi where have you been .. my sis and I used to sing this song oo ..Leave me alone oo

Baileyy_commented:

But why did you stop music cos you really talented

ttheophilus0 wrote:

Captain Planet spoiled there rough I love you part one and two

Billionaire said:

4x4 ft Mimi. one of my favorites gh songs

Tutulapato drops freestyle

In another story, Tutulapato, in a TikTok video, made an impressive melodious freestyle that impressed many of his followers.

The young man who was once a child star showed Ghanaians that he still had his rapping abilities intact.

Folks praised the freestyle and encouraged the young musician to keep up the good work he was doing.

