Ghanaian singer S3fa has addressed rumours that she has gone under the knife to modify her stature

The musician recently opened up about the pressure and frustrations from fans over her body

She added that the pressure from fans has become too much, forcing her to speak on the issue

Rumours about Ghanaian singer S3fa's surgically altered body have thrown the internet into a frenzy as her pictures continue to spread online.

The musician has finally addressed the claims about her body, establishing that the unjustified pressure from fans had become too much.

In a recent interview, she opened up about her ordeals battling the pressure from fans and her efforts to keep sane.

S3fa blasts her detractors

In her recent interview, S3fa heralded as the Cardi B of Ghana, didn't confirm or deny the rumours about her going under the knife.

According to the singer S3fa, she sees the numerous unwarranted comments about her body as a cruel attempt to invade her privacy.

"I don't care about people's opinions. I don't think I owe anyone an explanation on what I do with my body," S3fa established in her recent interview.

"I'm here to do music, so I make sure I put out the music, and it's good," the singer behind the trending Ghanaian song, E choke, added as she slammed fans who obsess over her body.

Fans react to S3fa's take about the rumours

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on S3fa's submission.

prince_gamene said:

We know fake when we see one. She was fine before.

emprezzgh wrote:

This analogy is wayyyyyy off!

officialhughes_ shared:

Ghanaians should learn how to mind their own business periodttt

joicestagram noted:

She’s obviously done her body don’t know why she just doesn’t admit it and be free

emindsdigital added:

Immature utterances…how can you not care about opinion of others? Is it not same people who patronize your craft? Just say you listen but you take the productive ones

S3fa stuns fans with performance at Odwira Festival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that S3fa's explosive performance at the 2023 Odwira Festival had taken social media by storm.

The 28-year-old stole the spotlight with her sassy outfit accentuating her curves in a video that went viral after her performance.

