Black Stars striker Iñaki Williams wedded his longtime girlfriend Patricia Morales on June 1, 2024, in a star-studded ceremony

The newly wedded couple celebrated their wedding banquet on the night of June 1, 2024, at the stunning Palacio San Miguel in Sodupe, Spain.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the newly married couple

Black Stars striker Iñaki Williams and his long-time girlfriend Patricia Morales tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Bilbao, Spain, on June 1, 2024.

Iñaki Williams and his longtime girlfriend Patricia Morales in Spain. Image Credit: @patricia_moraless and @williaaaams11

Source: Instagram

Iñaki Williams weds longtime lover, Patricia Morales

At the wedding, Iñaki Williams wedded his lover Patricia Morales and was supported by family, close friends and teammates from his club, Athletic Bilbao.

The first photos of the newly-wedded couple went viral on social media as many people congratulated them.

Iñaki's brother and Athletic Bilbao winger, Nicholas "Nico" Williams Arthuer, was the groomsman, along with their male friends and some teammates from the Spanish club.

The wedding party of the couple

Iñaki and Patricia celebrated their wedding banquet on the night of June 1, 2024, at the stunning Palacio San Miguel in Sodupe.

This idyllic venue, managed by Ercilla de Bilbao, Autograph Collection Hotel, features over 9,000 square meters of beautiful gardens and an old mansion surrounded by forest.

The palace offers personalised weddings with options for decoration, menu, and after-party, ensuring a unique and exclusive atmosphere.

Guests enjoyed a welcome cocktail, a table menu, drinks, and exquisite Basque cuisine, making it an unforgettable celebration.

Below are photos of where the wedding party was held.

Below is a photo of Iñaki Williams' uncle rocking his kente cloth to his nephew's wedding.

Below are lovely wedding photos of Iñaki Williams and his now-wife, Patricia Morales.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Iñaki Williams and his longtime girlfriend Patricia Morales

Some people were unhappy that Williams did not show up for the Black Stars as they prepared for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, as he was missing from Coach Otto Addo's list.

Others were happy for him as they showered him with blessings and congratulatory messages. Below are some of the comments from fans on the wedding pictures:

@pabyjones said:

And he didn’t invite me smh.

@kofi_paha said:

So he chose a woman over serving the nation. Vhim wai we all Dey here.

@ernest_koded1 said:

Congrats on another journey.

@SamDunyo said:

Is this the reason they did not call him?

@Nasterdamous said:

Big congrats to bro ❤️❤️

@Edmonddc1 said:

All the best to him

"Vamos": Iñaki's fiancée celebrated him as trophy winner with a sweet message

YEN.com.gh reported that Patricia Morales, the fiancée of Ghanaian footballer Iñaki Williams, celebrated him after his club won the 24th Copa del Rey.

She shared pictures from the memorable night and wrote a touching message to him.

Many people talked about how Iñaki and his brother, Nico, eating fufu ahead of the match had a positive influence on them winning the cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh